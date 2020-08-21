Melissa Doyle has announced she is leaving Channel Seven after 25 years with the network.

The veteran presenter, who was replaced by Samantha Armytage on Seven's breakfast program Sunrise in 2013, most recently co-hosted The Latest alongside Michael Usher.

"For 25 years, I have called Channel Seven home," Doyle said in a statement. "I've had the privilege to share stories that mattered, meet incredible people and be there for significant moments in history."

Melissa Doyle is leaving Seven. Picture: Seven.

"I am incredibly proud of the work I have done and appreciative of the trust and warmth our viewers have shown me. I want to thank the consummate professionals I have worked with along the way, in particular our Chairman Kerry Stokes for his constant support. I leave Seven with a great deal of pride, satisfaction and gratitude."

Seven CEO James Warburton and Director of News and Public Affairs, Craig McPherson, also spoke out about Doyle's departure.

"Melissa has deserved every success that's come her way and has been a huge part of the Network. On behalf of everyone at Seven West Media I want to wish Mel the very best and thank her for everything she's done for the Seven Network," Warburton said.

Meanwhile, McPherson described her as having been a "fundamental" part of the Seven team.

"From reporting to presenting to mentoring her colleagues, Mel has been a fundamental part of the Seven Network's News and Public Affairs team for more than two decades," he said. "Classy, professional and a delight to work with, Mel leaves us with a history she should be enormously proud of. On behalf of all her former and current colleagues here at Seven, I'd like to thank her for contributing so much to our successes and wish her every success in her next endeavour."

Seven will air a special tribute celebrating Doyle's decades-long career with the network at 6pm tonight.

More to come.

Originally published as Melissa Doyle departs Seven