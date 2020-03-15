Member hangs up apron ending a 60 year kitchen battle

DYNAMIC DUO: Murgon Show Life Members Edna O'Neill and Gladys Sippel at the Murgon Show’s opening ceremony. Photo: Laura Blackmore

THE MURGON Show’s most competitve rivalry will come to an end this year as one of its life member’s retires from her long standing role.

For more than 60 years Edna O’Neill and Gladys Sippel have been battling it out in the kitchen against each other.

Mrs Sippel said their friendly rivalry started right under their noses back in the day.

“We used to be neighbours when we both lived out at Moffatdale, “ Mrs Sippel said.

“It’s now been 60 years since we first started cooking against each other.

“We have both cooked and exhibited a bit of everything.

“Over the years there have been many hands to help the shows be the success they are today,” she said.

“It’s been a wonderful community to be a part of it.”

With more than 72 years worth of experience, Mrs O’Neill said she was retiring from her role as chief stewart after this year.

She said it was the right time to step down from her position and let the next generation of people come through the ranks.

“I used to do a lot at the Murgon Show,” Mrs O’Neill said.

“From organising the judges to helping out in the kitchen, there was always something to do.

“The one thing I won’t miss is the 4am starts on show day to finish the late minute bits.”

In her seven decades of dedication to the show, she has won multiple awards and even displayed her famous rich dark fruit cake at the Ekka.

Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff acknowledhe the efforts of Mrs O’Neill and Mrs Sippel in her speech at the opening of the Murgon Show.

Cr Duff said Mrs O’Neill would be dearly missed as the leading woman at the show and thanked her for her committment over the years.