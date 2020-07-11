Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin’s heartbroken girlfriend has joined hundreds of boardriders - including surf champs Mick Fanning and Steph Gilmore - in a paddle out.
Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin’s heartbroken girlfriend has joined hundreds of boardriders - including surf champs Mick Fanning and Steph Gilmore - in a paddle out.
News

Memorial surf for Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin

11th Jul 2020 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of boardriders have taken part in an emotional paddle out on the Gold Coast to honour Australian snowboard hero Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin.

A huge crowd including a who's who of surfing royalty gathered in the pre-dawn light for the paddle out at Palm Beach, where the two-time Olympian and former world champion drowned on Wednesday.

His heartbroken partner Ellidy Vlug and his father Chris Pullin were among the contingent on the water for the paddle out, a surfing ritual to honour fallen friends, while his faithful dog Rummi ran around the shoreline.

They returned to shore in tears, being consoled by a close circle of friends and were too upset to talk to the media.

Ellidy's mother Karen, who watched from the beach, said it had been 'an emotional week'.

"Ellidy's exhausted," she said.

Surfing world champions Mick Fanning and Steph Gilmore took part and paid tribute to the snowboard star, who was equally at home at the beach as on the slopes.

"He was an Australian icon," said an emotional Gilmore.

"I hadn't spent a lot of time with him, but he left such an impact on me.

"He was taken way too soon."

Fanning said Pullin was a larger than life character who would have been smiling down on the huge turn out.

"He was an incredible athlete, so talented and so driven, but that was nothing compared to the kind of person he was," he said.

"He was a person who was larger than life."

alex chumpy pullin
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rise in popularity of look-a-like guns worrying local police

        premium_icon Rise in popularity of look-a-like guns worrying local police

        News Gel blasters are on the rise in the South Burnett, and police say they look indistinguishable from real weapons

        DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        premium_icon DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        News A NANANGO woman has been killed and a man hospitalised after a horror crash on the...

        Rise of new toxic drug in region ‘could be devastating’

        premium_icon Rise of new toxic drug in region ‘could be devastating’

        News DEB Frecklington fears what impact a new drug could have on our region which is...

        South Burnett Saints kick goal with historic milestone

        premium_icon South Burnett Saints kick goal with historic milestone

        AFL It will be a historic day for the Saints this weekend when they host the Dalby...