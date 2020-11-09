Men charged after Toowoomba CBD graffiti spree

Vandals tagged several buildings in Neil St overnight, including the Empire Theatre, the Christian Science Reading Room, the Masonic Lodge and the Toowoomba Chronicle.

Vandals tagged several buildings in Neil St overnight, including the Empire Theatre, the Christian Science Reading Room, the Masonic Lodge and the Toowoomba Chronicle.

Two men have been charged after a series of wilful damage offences across Toowoomba last week.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police would allege sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning the men defaced multiple private businesses, footpaths and a campaign billboard along Neil Street with spray paint.

Vandals tagged several buildings in Neil St overnight, including the Empire Theatre, the Christian Science Reading Room, the Masonic Lodge and the Toowoomba Chronicle.

These included the Toowoomba Chronicle office, Empire Theatre, Masonic Lodge, Christian Science Reading Room and a Trevor Watts billboard.

The graffiti was political in nature, with statements that include 'free the press' 'climate denialism = murder, 'abolish the colony' 'free the refugees' and 'black lives matter'.

The Trevor Watts billboard was graffitied with the statement 'still a bigot'.

A Trevor Watts sign was targeted by vandals, again.

"Two 20-year-old men have been charged with eight counts each of wilful damage by graffiti and one count each of face masked with intent to commit an indictable offence," the police spokesman said.

"The pair are expected to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on December 17."

The spokesman said police were still looking to speak with another person in relation to the incident.

Vandals tagged several buildings in Neil St overnight, including the Empire Theatre, the Christian Science Reading Room, the Masonic Lodge and the Toowoomba Chronicle.

"Detectives are appealing to the public to help locate a 19-year-old woman who may also be able to assist," they said.

"Anyone with further information is urged to contact police."

If you any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Men charged after Toowoomba CBD graffiti spree