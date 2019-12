OFFENCES: Two men have been charged in relation to graffiti offences in Kingaroy. (PHOTO: FILE)

TWO men will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 6 after police found graffiti in the park.

An 18-year-old Cherbourg man and a 20-year-old Cherbourg man were arrested by Kingaroy police for graffiti offences at a park on Haly St in Kingaroy.

Both men were charged with wilful damage.