Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene on Bermuda Street this morning. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast
The scene on Bermuda Street this morning. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast
News

Men flee after ute rolls on busy street

by JACOB MILEY
18th May 2020 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR men were reportedly seen running from a ute after it rolled near a busy Gold Coast road.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle rollover at Bermuda St, Broadbeach Waters just before 11.30am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said witnesses saw four people, believed to be men, flee from the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

No one was injured.

Police remain on scene.

Originally published as Men flee after ute rolls on busy street

car rollover crashes fleeing crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WANTED: Have you seen this man?

        premium_icon WANTED: Have you seen this man?

        Crime Police would like to speak to this man in relation to an alleged theft from an open shed at a shopping centre on Youngman St.

        EXPLAINED: How schools will change due to COVID-19

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: How schools will change due to COVID-19

        Education Queensland schools to reopen for all students starting May 25

        PUBS WITH NO CHEER: Publicans hit out at restrictions

        premium_icon PUBS WITH NO CHEER: Publicans hit out at restrictions

        Business ‘Pubs are supposed be a happy … environment’: Pub owner says policing restrictions...

        ‘Business looking up’: First pub to open for dine in

        premium_icon ‘Business looking up’: First pub to open for dine in

        News Hotel owner and manager Bruce Garrod said it was a step in the right direction for...