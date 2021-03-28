Meninga Cup: Tigers, Magpies swoop, Capras win

Redcliffe player Tuhirangi Ratana was one of the best on the field, but the Tigers defence was up to the task. Picture, John Gass

Redcliffe player Tuhirangi Ratana was one of the best on the field, but the Tigers defence was up to the task. Picture, John Gass

The Brisbane Tigers and Souths Magpies swooped to their best performances of the season, while country teams the Blackhawks, Mustangs and Capras also got the job done in Meninga Cup action over the weekend.

And a report will be coming later this afternoon in the Wynnum Manly v Norths and Ipswich v Tweed Seagulls games.

Tigers player Zack Lamont was among his team’s best against Redcliffe. Picture, John Gass

In Townsville, the Blackhawks coach Stephen Sheppard said his side was good in winning 32-nil, but "not as good as we would have liked'' in demanding weather conditions against Mackay Cutters.

"Our ball control was down but the conditions may have played a part,'' Sheppard said.

He felt his side was "probably a step behind the pace'' he would have liked, but he did praise the opposition who contributed to his side not being at its best.

RELATED LINKS

ROUND 1 REPORT

ROUND 2 REPORT

ROUND 3 REPORT

"They had intent in defence,'' Sheppard said.

Tyreice Baira-Gela when he was playing for Kirwan SHS. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The Blackhawks had three bursts of scoring, with Dudley Dotoi and Cathane Hill scoring within four minutes of each other early, Tyreice Baira-Gela and Cruz Smith scoring either side of halftime, and then Baira-Gela again scored quickly followed by Jordan Davies.

Sheppard said his best players were Baira-Gela who started at dummy half but ended up playing No. 13, while captain Luke Jack produced a tradesman's effort.

Mackay Cutters coach Nick Swan said his team's first half was strong and "the best football we have played so far this year''.

"But we couldn't maintain it through the second half,'' Swan said.

Mackay's Brady Hazeldine pictured last year.

Mackay's cause was not helped by three head knock assessments.

Best for the Cutters were Ethan Sweet, Baden Robertson, Brady Hazeldine, Arthur Miller and Pat Hoare.

At Davies Park, the extremely talented Souths Logan side finally put it all together in a good win 42-18 over Burleigh Bears.

Herman Tofaeono scoring as a Magpies junior.(AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Magpies coach Billy Vine was delighted to see errors and penalties not compound one on top of each other during the match.

He said "we were very good with the ball'' and "far more cohesive''.

Souths Logan's road to victory started in the middle with Herman Tofaeono leading the way, and the side was able to maintain momentum through the middle of the match when its four bench players made an impact.

Tigers player Xavier Asi tackles hard. Picture, John Gass

He had high praise for the four interchange players Vincent Sefo, Denzel Samoa, Jieye

Mauai and Terry Lafoai.

Bears coach Michael Witt said his side was flat. He said they trained well during the week but he wonders if injuries were starting to take a toil.

Hunter Ploegsma, Jeremaiah Tamepo and Tuvalli Pereira scored first half tries for Burleigh.

At Langlands Park, the Brisbane Tigers upstaged Redcliffe 28-10 to claim the Tigers first win in the Meninga Cup season.

Redcliffe players run onto the ground. Picture, John Gass

Coach Isaac Kauufman said the penny had dropped for his players that they "needed to stay in the game for 70 minutes'' and he praised "our energy and effort''.

"We have played well in patches, but we have not been able to maintain it. But today we maintained it for a long time which was a big difference.''

Kauufman said he would like to see errors at crucial times eradicated "but that will come with experience''.

East player Zack Lamont Meninga Cup under 18 club rugby league match between home team Brisbane Tigers and Redcliffe. Saturday March 27, 2021. Picture, John Gass

He said the Tigers discipline was also better.

Kauufman said his best players were front rower Tyson Stanley who played long minutes, half Zac Lamont steered the team around nicely, dummy half Jackson Chang was sharp while the returning No. 13 Caleb Tokam aimed up.

Tigers player Asukulu Baruani. Picture, John Gass

Chang scored the first and last tries for his side.

Redcliffe coach Wade Hadley said his team needed to improve its intensity across the match.

"We need to improve our intensity and stay in the game and hop into the grind for 70 minutes, not just for half the game or for 50 to 60 minutes,'' Hadley said.

Tigers player Antioch Faitala. Picture, John Gass

But Hadley did give "full credit'' to the Tigers for sticking to its game plan and winning its first match of the season.

Dolphins prop Tuhirangi Ratana was one of the best players on the ground and gave everything he could according to Hadley.

Redcliffe player Harrison Sykes. Picture, John Gass

Again the hard working Drew Timms impressed for Redcliffe as did interchange player Jarrod Patchett.

RELATED LINKS

PLAYERS TO WATCH, CONNELL, MENINGA

COWBOYS SIGN SCHOOLBOY FROM ALFIE'S HOOD

In Toowoomba, the Mustangs claimed a 64-nil victory over Wide Bay.

Mustangs coach Brendan Wilson said the side started well and maintained pressure across the first half with a comprehensive effort.

Riley Wockne of the Mustangs in action. Picture: Nev Madsen.

Riley Wockner scored in just the second minute and another eight tries followed for Mustangs, with Wockner and Joshua Truscott and Matthew Wilson scoring doubles.

Wilson said he was pleased to keep the opposition to nil, and said his side was able to defend its mistakes.

"We also improved our second half completion rate.''

Matt Wilson received the Players' Player award while the front row of Kelly Shadlow, Ky Rashleigh and Lachlan Fanning laid foundations.

Mal Meninga Cup, CQ Capras v Sunshine Coast Falcons, Browne Park, Rockhampton.

At Browne Park, Rockhampton, the home side Capras got the job done 24-10 over the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

"It was a gritty win. The Sunshine Coast were really good and we had to grind it out,'' said Capras coach Kane Hardy.

Riley Hall playing for The Cathedral College last year.

Again he wants to see the team's discipline and completion rate improve, but in terms of effort he could not fault the side.

Again the North Queensland contracted edge forward Riley Hall shone for Capras, while Izaac Jackson off the bench changed the momentum of the match with good leg speed.

For the Falcons Jai Hansen got his team off to a dream start by scoring just two minutes into the match.

Coby Williamson bagged a double either side of halftime while Matthew Hill crossed to wrap the match up.

Falcons coach Danny Gray said his side needed to reduce its errors. "The boys worked really hard but made a few errors at critical times and gave away silly penalties that let them off the hook.''

Mal Meninga Cup, CQ Capras v Sunshine Coast Falcons, Browne Park, Rockhampton.

Gray said the team also needed to capitalise on its opportunities.

For Falcons, captain Blake Woodford led by example while halfback Jackson Russell and centre Tyler McGoldrick challenged the opposition.

Tweed Heads Tom Weaver in action in round 3 of the Mal Meninga Cup. Picture: Scott Powick Newscorp

A report in coming on the Wynnum Manly v Norths and Jets v Tweed games which will be played this afternoon.

Originally published as Meninga Cup: Tigers, Magpies swoop, Capras win