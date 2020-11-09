MEN’S HEALTH RIDE: Firefighters ride to raise awareness

The team of regional firefighters on their 2020 posty bike tour raising money and awaresns for Movember. (Picture: Social Media)

The team of regional firefighters on their 2020 posty bike tour raising money and awaresns for Movember. (Picture: Social Media)

A TEAM of regional firefighters have spent the past week touring the Burnett on postie bikes to raise invaluable funds and awareness for men's health as part of Movember.

After a successful tour in 2019 educating schools on the dangers of fire, the group of ten firefighters left for round two on Saturday October 31.

Dan Hurt has been a Kingaroy firefighter for the past 25 years and said as a firefighter mental health is so important.

“As firefighters we see a lot of traumatic incidents and I think talking about it plays a big part in reducing men's suicide, Mr Hurt said.

“Every second person you talk to knows someone dealing with health issues so every bit of money we can raise to go into research can really help.

“For us the ride is all about raising money and awareness and if we can help at least one person then that’s a job well done.”

Cookie Jeffrey shaved his head eyebrows and moustache for the cause. (Picture: Social Media)

The rate of male suicide in Australia is alarmingly high with 3 out of every four suicides in Australia by men.

The crew of firefighters are using the Movember platform to raise vital funds and raise awareness throughout the month of November.

Movember looks at mental health through a male lens, focusing on prevention, early intervention and health promotion.

Mr Hurt said so far they have nearly raised $8000.

“We left Kingaroy last Saturday and in total covered approximately 1000km across the Burnett stopping in at cafes pubs and businesses throughout the region,” he said.

“Last year we raised $8700 so this year‘s goal was to beat that and we are already close to that target.

“Cookie Jeffrey from the Wondai station shaved his head, eyebrows and moustache, which he had for 44 years.”

To make a donation and help the group of firefighters reach their fundraising goal to promote men’s health click here.

If mental health is something you need help with, call Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.