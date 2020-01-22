Men’s Shed gets green light to build

PROUD MEMBERS: Murgon Men's Shed president David Mollenhauer and John Armstrong, Graham Cooley, Jim Rook, Neville French and Rudy Broers are excited for the new shed to be built. Picture: File

PROUD MEMBERS: Murgon Men's Shed president David Mollenhauer and John Armstrong, Graham Cooley, Jim Rook, Neville French and Rudy Broers are excited for the new shed to be built. Picture: File

THE Murgon Men’s Shed’s request to build an additional building at their headquarters has been given the tick of approval.

The South Burnett-based club wanted permission to construct a new shed within the licence boundary at the entrance, which runs parallel to Macalister St, Murgon.

Mayor Keith Campbell and all six councillors were more than pleased to move the motion at the January South Burnett Regional Council meeting, especially after they heard the club would be funding the new structure themselves.

“All of the expenses associated with the construction of this shed is intended to be paid by the Murgon Men’s Shed,” Cr Campbell said.

“This is the correct procedure.

“They have asked permission and they are going to fund it themselves, so this one gets a 10 out of 10 from me.”

Councillor Gavin Jones was also happy to support the 22m by 6m building, but he gave the application a “20 out of 10 rating”.

After some earlier approval issues, Murgon Men’s Shed president David Mollenhauer said the new shed would be greatly welcomed by its members.

“At the moment a lot of the things we restore are sitting in my old workshop,” Mr Mollenhauer said.

“We talk about things for a lot of years, including getting something like this off the ground.

“We did get some funding from the Murgon RSL for $3000 and we have another grant money to complete the new shed.

“It means we will be able to put our restorative work, for example horse-drawn equipment or old engines, on display for people to view.”

Mr Mollenhauer said the club had done a tremendous amount of good for people over the years, and he would be pleased to have the new space.

“Some members have come along and the work has given them a purpose,” he said.

“They are doing something constructive and meeting new people and it has then sparked other interests.

“I am very happy to be involved with this club.”

He said construction would start within the next month and was expected to be completed in a few months’ time.