Men’s Shed pump brakes on mental health stigma in Burnett

Neville French, Willy Williams and Paul Roberts (left to right) with MAVIS at the 63rd Proston Show. Picture: Holly Cormack.

While fighting for his life against prostate cancer four years ago, Neville French was faced with the shocking realisation that many men, like himself, pay little attention to their mental and physical well being - an oversight which could cost them their lives.

Taking his concerns back to the Murgon Men’s Shed, the men saw an opportunity for change in the form of a Series III Land Rover, donated by local South Burnett farmers Tom and Julia Ashcroft.

Combining the vintage car, a natural conversation starter on wheels, with the tragically taboo topic of mental health, the MAVIS project was born.

“It was during this time I talked to other patients at the clinic to find out that men don't look after their health,” Mr French said, reflecting on his battle with cancer.

“When I was asked how long since you had a check-up, I said about 20 years, and that got us thinking.

“The land drive was donated to us, so we decided to try and do something with that to help create awareness out there.”

Murgon Men's Shed is driving change surrounding men's health in the region with the MAVIS project. Photo: Holly Cormack.

Tasking the Men’s Shed with naming the new project, Mr French said a bright young man named Nathan, diagnosed with down syndrome, came up with the name MAVIS - Mental Awareness Vehicle and Information Service.

Driving MAVIS from place to place, the Men’s Shed aim to spark conversation at community events and provide life saving information to those who need it most.

“Us country blokes don't tend to talk about our issues. We tend to carry on regardless,” Mr French said.

“As the slogan says “she’ll be right mate”.

Mr French said this idiom, written across the back of the Land Rover, suggests many Aussie blokes are choosing to “man up” and ignore their problems instead of seeking help.

“When you finally do get treatment - and I say ‘finally do’ because somebody, somewhere will drag you kicking and screaming like my wife did to get a check-up - your attitude changes,” he said.

Men’s Shed member Paul Roberts added that mental health concerns are much more prevalent in the South Burnett region than people may think, with the ongoing drought placing added stress on farmers.

“Even if one person comes here, picks up a brochure and leaves, then our effort out here today will be well and truly worth it,” Mr French said.

