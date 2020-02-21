Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Janie Gibson, dressed in a mermaid outfit, chained to a cattle grid prevents workers from entering the BMD work camp and continuing work on the Adani railway corridor.
Janie Gibson, dressed in a mermaid outfit, chained to a cattle grid prevents workers from entering the BMD work camp and continuing work on the Adani railway corridor.
Environment

‘Mermaid’ blocks works on Adani mine

21st Feb 2020 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An anti-Adani protester has staged a theatrical blockade this morning, dressing up as a mermaid and chaining themselves to a cattle grid.

Actor and activist, Janie Gibson, wished to send Adani and contractor BMD a message, claiming the Carmichael mine was a carbon bomb that would accelerate climate change.

Ms Gibson chained herself to the cattle grid 200km away from the coast to stop workers from entering the BMD work camp and continuing work on the railway corridor to Adani's mine.

"Burning coal is the leading cause of climate change. We have seen Australia devastated by fires this summer and some of my family and friends were affected," she said.

Ms Gibson grew up in the coal mining city of Newcastle and her grandfather was an employee at the BHP steelworks.

"While coal mining has been an important part of many Australian towns and communities, it is fast becoming a stranded asset. It is communities like these in rural Queensland that will be left high and dry; without groundwater, without jobs and without a Great Barrier Reef," she said.

More Stories

Show More
adani adani mine climate change climate protests mining protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Doctor Driscoll’s helpful tips on bipolar disorder

        premium_icon Doctor Driscoll’s helpful tips on bipolar disorder

        News At a mental health workshop in Proston this week, Dr Tim Driscoll covered bipolar disorder and gave locals some tips on how to cope.

        • 21st Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        South Burnett’s first power lifting competition

        premium_icon South Burnett’s first power lifting competition

        Sport For the first time in the history of the South Burnett, Conquer Fitness will be...

        • 21st Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        Sensory Olympics looking for South Burnett location

        premium_icon Sensory Olympics looking for South Burnett location

        Sport Autism Kids Queensland are calling on the support of the South Burnett community as...

        ‘Best opportunity in years’: Council backs water study

        premium_icon ‘Best opportunity in years’: Council backs water study

        News Mayor urges residents to have their say on water security at public...