Message for MPs ahead of caucus meeting

SENIOR state minister Cameron Dick has told colleagues today's caucus will be a chance for them to "raise anything they want" amid internal anger over the performance of Treasurer Jackie Trad.

Ahead of this afternoon's meeting of Labor MPs - to which Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has invited disgruntled members who have been complaining to media about Ms Trad to speak - the State Development Minister said he agreed with the Premier.

"Of course, the caucus is a place for people to raise anything they want and the Premier has made that clear and her comments speak for themselves," he said.

Queensland Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick

Asked whether he expected his colleagues to do so, he said: "I don't know really, it's a matter for people in caucus."

His comments follow the Premier's on Friday in which she said "people should be allowed to say what they want to say" as she also admitted Ms Trad's integrity scandal had damaged her Government.

Mr Dick yesterday would not give his thoughts on how integrity issues had fed recent poor polling, saying instead the Premier had been "very clear about what she thought had happened".

"The Premier and the Deputy Premier are leading the Government," he said.

"That's their responsibility and I support both of them."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (left) and Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad

Labor sources yesterday told The Courier-Mail they were not convinced issues would come to a head at today's meeting, with upset MPs fearing reprisals, including around their preselection and funding in their electorates.

However, they said that didn't mean the issue was dead, with many now looking to Ms Palaszczuk to act.

One MP said there was a lack of trust that things raised in caucus wouldn't be leaked to the media or lead to retribution.

But they said it would be worse if nothing was said because it would be a continuation of the Government's "death march" to the October election.

Others said a small number of backbenchers who fear losing their seats had been buoyed by media reports last week but hadn't found broader support to act, with Ms Trad retaining the support of her powerful Left faction.