Michelle Williams’ ‘brilliant’ Globes speech

Michelle Williams has done it again.

After delivering what was dubbed the "best speech ever" at the Emmys last year, the actress has used her award win for Best Actress in a Limited Series at the Golden Globes today to deliver yet another poignant spiel.

Williams, who is pregnant to her director fiance Thomas Kail, fiercely defended women's rights amid a divisive abortion rights debate that is heating up ahead of the US election later this year.

Firstly, she thanked the production team for Fosse/Verdon that has helped her win a string of awards.

"When you put this (a role) in someone's hands, you're acknowledging the choices that they make as an actor. Moment by moment, scene by scene, day by day," she started.

"But you're also acknowledging the choices they make as a person. The education they pursue, the training they sought, the hours they put in.

"I'm grateful for the acknowledgment of the choices I've made and also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists."

Michelle Williams gave an incredible speech at the Golden Globes.

She then used this point to transition into her impassioned monologue, saying: "Because as women and as girls things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice.

"I've tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could stand back and look at and recognise my handwriting all over it, sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I have carved with my own hand.

"I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose.

"To choose when to have my children and with whom. When I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing as all mothers know that the scales must and will tilt towards our children."

She continued: "I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours," she said.

"So women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them.

"Don't forget: We are the largest voting body in this country. Let's make it look more like us."

Social media went wild over the moving speech, with "Michelle Williams" currently trending on Twitter.

Busy Philipps is me watching Michelle Williams every time she delivers incredibly feminist speeches #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vhFMrSvrKg — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) January 6, 2020

In September, Williams gave a breathtaking acceptance speech at the Emmys after winning Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Fosse/Verdon, receiving a standing ovation from her peers.

The actress said the award was "an acknowledgment of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feels safe enough to voice them and respected enough that they'll be heard".

"When I asked for more dance classes I heard, 'Yes'; more voice lessons, 'Yes'; a different wig, a pair of fake teeth not made of rubber, 'Yes'," Williams said on stage.

"All of these things, they require effort and they cost more money, but my bosses never presumed to know better than I did about what I needed in order to do my job and honour Gwen Verdon."

Williams went on to thank the studio that produced Fosse/Verdon for "supporting me completely and paying me equally".

"They understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value and then where do they put that value? They put it into their work," she said.

"So the next time a woman, and especially a woman of colour, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart, tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her, because one day she might stand in front of you and say, 'Thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it'."

Please inject Michelle Williams whole speech into my veins. — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) January 6, 2020

Literally us after that Michelle Williams speech #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zBOp3LVf9w — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 6, 2020

Michelle Williams is the *QUEEN* of speeches. Every damn time she speaks she has something profound, well thought out and brave to say. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) January 6, 2020

Michelle Williams you have my whole heart. #GoldenGlobes — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) January 6, 2020