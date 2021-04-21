Mick Schumacher reveals F1 ‘torture’

Two races into his Formula 1 career, the son of German legend Michael Schumacher has described the experience as “torture”.

German driver Mick Schumacher has described the start of his Formula 1 career as "torture" following twin 16th place finishes.

Schumacher, the son of F1 legend Michael, signed with Haas ahead of the 2021 season after winning the Formula 2 championship last year.

Haas currently has one of the slowest cars in F1, and the 22-year-old subsequently starts races at the back of the grid.

Schumacher rarely gets an opportunity to battle alongside the competition's powerhouses on race day and is yet to muster any points for Haas.

He didn't do himself any favours by crashing into the pit lane exit during yellow flags at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on the weekend.

LAP 4/63



Schumacher loses the rear end warming his tyres, and takes off the front wing



— Formula 1 (@F1) April 18, 2021

Schumacher ultimately finished two laps down in Imola, bettering only Haas teammate Nikita Mazepin.

"I don't really realise what I'm doing when I'm in the car, let's say facial expressions wise or feelings wise, I just love driving so I enjoy what I'm doing," Schumacher told Channel 4.

"And I don't enjoy it when I'm not first so it's kind of a torture driving at the back with no real competition.

"Therefore I have to make myself a Grand Prix, so let's say if I have Nicholas (Latifi) in front of me or (George) Russell, it's just like for me they are the leaders and I have to catch them.

"That's the game that I'm playing to always stay motivated, to always keep on pushing and always be 100 per cent.

"I think in general you have to say that you can't make everybody happy, and I know my worth, I know what I have accomplished to be here.

"Having that surname doesn't only give me the surname, it gives me potentially also the genes so I think I have a very good package and maybe the best teacher in the world."

An eventful race under changing conditions. I made a frustrating mistake right at the beginning, but did my best to recover what was lost. Big thanks to the team, you guys did great!! Now on to the next one🙏🏼 #MSC47#HaasF1pic.twitter.com/Vfis1zQlfK — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) April 18, 2021

In 2015, Mick began racing in formula classes for the first time in ADAC F4.

A switch to Prema Power team followed in 2016, with the Italian team known for their links to the prestigious Ferrari Academy - an initiative set up by the F1 team to promote young talent within its organisation.

A year later, Mick competed in the FIA F3 European Championship, finishing the season in 12th place, with his best finish being third at Monza.

He graduated to F2 in 2019, where this year he tasted success that showed he's ready for the step-up to F1.

Mick recorded a double podium in Hungary. Then, he recorded six consecutive podium finishes, including winning the feature races at Monza and in Sochi.

This year he became the third Schumacher to race in F1, with uncle Ralf Schumacher starting 180 races in a decade-long career.

