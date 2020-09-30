Microsleep results in man crashing car through fence

HAVING a microsleep behind the wheel led to a man crashing his car through a fence.

But driving while fatigued wasn't the only mistake he made.

Keran Douglas Sandy, 25, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, driving under the influence while in charge of a vehicle, obstructing police and possessing dangerous drugs when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard Sandy had been drinking until 4am while visiting his sister.

He drove home from Mooloolaba and did not take a break.

The court heard he woke up behind the wheel when he drove into a fenced yard.

Sandy told police he thought he'd had a microsleep.

The court heard he had smoked cannabis the day before the crash.

At the scene, police found a tobacco pouch containing a small amount of a crystal substance that was revealed to be meth.

Sandy told police his sister gave him the packet.

But when he had the crash, he threw it out of the car.

In a separate incident, police stopped a vehicle.

When the car came to a stop, police observed Sandy, in the passenger seat, swap places with the driver.

The court heard when police went over to the car, Sandy continually interrupted police while they were trying to address the two men, despite being warned multiple times to stop.

Sandy returned a blood alcohol reading of .198 per cent.

The court heard Sandy had two children.

The amount of time he was in control of the motor vehicle was very short, the court was told.

Sandy had encouraged the driver to give him a lift and when police intercepted him, he felt bad for him, the court heard.

Sandy was fined $1000 and was disqualified from driving for six months.