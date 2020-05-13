Midnight beach gathering ends in coronavirus fine

A man has been fined for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been slapped with a $1334 fine for ignoring coronavirus restrictions on a Bowen beach.

Police allege the young man was with multiple other people at a beach gathering at Rose Bay, at 12.46am on Saturday May 9.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said this was not the first time the man had been warned about ignoring social distancing rules, with a prior infringement notice on April 24.

But Snr Cnst Smith said there had been a huge decrease in fines.

Only one infringement notice was issued last weekend, while 12 fines were slapped down between Saturday May 2 and Sunday May 3, he said.

"Police wish to thank residents who are abiding by the restrictions for their continued efforts and hope to see another decrease in compliance fines in the weeks to come," Snr Cnst Smith said.

"Officers across the district have maintained efforts patrolling areas such as shopping centres, boat ramps, beaches and recreation parks to ensure compliance."