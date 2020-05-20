Midweek Ekka holiday set for change

THE AGE old tradition of Brisbane's midweek Ekka public holiday may see a change, as tourism operators push to put an extra long weekend on the calendar.

The decision to cancel the Ekka was made in early April due to COVID-19, but the Wednesday public holiday remained for Brisbane locals.

Crowds at the Ekka last year. Picture: Liam Kidston

A conversation to move it to a Friday was sparked on a forum with Tourism Queensland stakeholders and was formed on the basis that it would encourage travel within the state and give a small boost to the tourism industry.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the idea was plausible.

"I think it's an idea worth considering, by then we expect to be able to travel within Queensland and I think it would give us an additional incentive to turn the dreams we've all had over the last few months of travelling into reality," he said.

"We've lost the Ekka so we're not anchored to that anymore and assuming the holiday still goes ahead we might as well try to make a long weekend for Brisbane people."

The Ekka holiday for local areas surrounding Brisbane has historically been Monday, and Mr Gschwind said the change of date would allow Brisbane residents to also have the opportunity for a local trip.

"There's certainly a lot of pent up demand and to be given an extra three day opportunity as opposed to just a weekend would be terrific."

"Given that we want to pick up domestic tourism I think that would be a very plausible idea."

