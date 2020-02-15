Menu
GRADUATE MIDWIVES: Madeline Moon, Jennifer Lau, Tahlia Van Raders, Madeleine Wang, Candi Thompson, Gabrielle Rowsell, Maddison Guissler, Abigail Markwell, Hayley Curran, Alyson Darling, Clancy Hallam and Brooke Jackson started their year with Darling Downs Health. (Photo: DDHHS)
Midwives take to rural wards for the first time

Jessica Mcgrath
15th Feb 2020 10:30 AM
KINGAROY will be one of five Darling Downs Health birthing facilities to welcome in midwife graduates.

A dozen new midwives began their journey with Darling Downs Health this week, starting their graduate program with a week of orientation.

Nursing and Midwifery Services Executive Director Andrea Nagle welcomed the 2020 cohort.

“We are so pleased to welcome the graduate midwives to our health service and we look forward to supporting them in their transition to registered midwifery positions,” she said.

Ms Nagle said the graduate program is a great opportunity for the participants to familiarise themselves with the values and vision, as well as learn more about their colleagues and new careers.

“It’s an exciting time for these midwives as they are commencing their midwifery careers during the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife,” she said.

“It is our year to showcase the incredible work our midwives do by supporting women across our birthing facilities and bringing new life into this world.”

The 12 graduate midwives will be located across the Darling Downs Health birthing facilities of Kingaroy, Dalby, Chinchilla, Warwick and Toowoomba.

Graduate midwife Maddison Guissler said she was excited to start her career as a graduate midwife at Dalby and Chinchilla hospitals and was looking forward to her first birthing experience.

“I decided I wanted to be a midwife when I was six after watching birthing documentaries,” Ms Guissler said.

“From there, it has always been on my bucket list to deliver a baby.”

Fellow graduate midwife Candi Thompson will be based at the Warwick Hospital.

“I had issues with my first born and it was a midwife who really helped me through those challenging times,” she said.

“Her support motivated me to study to become a midwife.

“I want to be able to support women during their birthing journey the way I was supported.”

The graduate program is for 12 months within the health service and is an opportunity for the midwives to put everything they have learned at university into practice.

