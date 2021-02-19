Migration agent charged with $800k fraud

The director of two Queensland-based migration services has been charged with targeting 23 migrant visa holders and defrauding them over a two-year period.

A man has been charged with defrauding two migration companies between 2015 and 2017.

Lubo Lubinko Raskovic, 52, has been charged with 23 fraud offences as part of a protracted investigation by the Crime and Intelligence Command's Financial and Cyber Crime Group.

Raskovic was arrested on Wednesday in Sydney, after Queensland Police and New South Wales Police executed a search warrant on a Harris Park address.

Electronic devices and documentation were seized during the search.

In 2017, police received multiple complaints relating to two Queensland-based migration services - Global Skills and Business Services (Global Skills) and Specialised Resources Pty Ltd (Specialised Resources).

Police were told Raskovic had defrauded customers between April 1, 2015 and November 17, 2017.

Police will allege he was the director of these two companies at the time and targeted migrant visa holders in Queensland, offering to find them sponsored jobs as a pathway to permanent residency.

Police will further allege he charged significant fees to victims - between $25,000 and $45,000 each - for services he did not deliver.

To date, 23 alleged victims have made complaints to police, with the value of the fraud calculated at $799,000.

Detective Acting Inspector Adam Bennett of the Financial and Cyber Crime Group said the nature of the alleged offending was concerning.

"Investigations have identified these jobs did not exist as advertised, if at all," he said.

"It will be alleged the offender took several measures, including falsifying documents and operating from a professional city office, to legitimise his fraudulent activity to victims.

"As the outcome to this complex investigation highlights, Queensland Police takes this offending seriously and we will hold those to account who breach positions of trust."

The man was charged with 19 Counts of Fraud - Dishonestly induce delivery of property exceeding $30,000 and four counts of Fraud - Dishonestly induce delivery of property.

He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Migration agent charged with $800k fraud