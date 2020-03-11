Miley Cyrus takes wrecking ball to bushfire relief concert

The coronavirus has taken a wrecking ball to a bushfire relief concert, with headline act Miley Cyrus pulling out of the charity gig due to fears over the health crisis.

Organisers have cancelled Friday's concert in Melbourne following the international pop star's withdrawal.

It comes after a pregnant Katy Perry shrugged off coronavirus fears to perform her hits Roar and Firework in front of 80,000 fans at the women's T20 World Cup Final in Melbourne on Sunday.

A wrecking ball has demolished the Bushfire Relief Concert plans after headline act Miley Cyrus pulled out of the charity gig over coronavirus fears. Picture: Getty

International pop star Cyrus said her decision was based on the recommendations of US health authorities.

"I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bushfire. I'm sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon," she posted on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cyrus appeared on the Today show to promote the concert.

"This isn't something I could do from home," she said.

"This is something that required me to physically go and connect with the Australian people that have always just been so welcoming to me."

She was scheduled to perform with rapper Lil Nas X and Aussie pop duo The Veronicas at the concert.

Another show organised by the same company - TEG Dainty - and headlined by Robbie Williams is due to go ahead as planned on Saturday.

Globally, Madonna, Pearl Jam, Green Day, Mariah Carey and Slipknot have all axed or postponed shows due to coronavirus.