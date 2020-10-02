'Millionaire' had bizarre excuse for car crash

A Coolangatta man hit another car while blowing 0.180 behind the wheel.

AN ALLEGED drink driver left a 37m long skid mark before hitting a stationary car and telling police the other driver was at fault.

Cameron Anthony Bainbrigge appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to plead guilty to drink driving, negligent driving and driving while his licence was suspended.

He pleaded not guilty to driving a car so the wheels lost traction and a second drink driving offence.

Court documents reveal the 31-year-old was driving his white Toyota HiLux south on Minjungbal Dr Tweed Heads when he collided with a car stopped at the traffic lights on the Kirkwood Rd intersection about 3.05pm on September 5.

At the scene, police measured a 37m tyre skid mark leading to the point of impact and a damaged street sign that had been undamaged earlier that day.

The road has a speed limit of 60km.

The Coolangatta man blew an alcohol reading of 0.180 and told police he had six schooners of Tooheys beer at the Dolphins Hotel on Wharf St.

Police said Bainbrigge repeatedly claimed to be a millionaire and would be supplying his own $20,000 lawyer.

He blamed the car he hit for the crash saying they were moving too slow despite being stationary.

The police facts allege he was "argumentative, aggressive and quarrelsome" with police and on more than one occasion purposefully exposed his penis in front of female officers.

Bainbrigge's licence was suspended and he was released only to return to the police station an hour later, about 5.45pm the same day.

He allegedly tried to make a report of malicious damage to the front of his car which was the same car involved in the collision.

When he approached the counter he was allegedly unsteady on his feet, slurring and swearing at police, and officers were of the belief he was still under the influence of alcohol.

It is alleged after yelling at police, Bainbrigge tried to leave the police station by driving away and officers ran outside to try and stop him.

Police allege as he was driving off his tyres were screeching and big white smoke came from his tyres.

The case will return to court on April 20, 2021.