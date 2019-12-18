Millions in unclaimed super in South Burnett

The South Burnett has millions of unclaimed or lost super.

ACCORDING to QSuper's Chief of Member Experience, Jason Murray, the latest ATO figures revealed there was more than $31.8 million in lost and unclaimed super in the South Burnett.

"Locals could have thousands of dollars in accounts held by the ATO, and potentially more

money sitting with old super funds if they have changed jobs numerous times," he said.

"I urge them to do a quick super health check over the Christmas break to find and

consolidate all of the money they rightfully own."

Mr Murray said money in multiple super fund accounts meant multiple fees and potentially

insurance premiums eating into future income.

"The Productivity Commission estimated that the fees associated with holding multiple

accounts could mean 6% less to spend in retirement.

"For example, a 21-year-old on a $50,000 full-time starting salary could end up losing over a years' worth of pay by age 67 if they have multiple accounts over their working life."

Mr Murray said while money held by the ATO wouldn't incur any charges, on the downside it

also wouldn't benefit from investment earnings higher than the rate of inflation, and that

tracking down old super fund accounts is a quick and simple process.

"You can either set up a MyGov account and link it to the ATO to find all of your accounts or give your current fund permission to do it for you.

"You don't need your previous member details, just your Tax File Number."

The ATO data shows Queensland residents are missing out on $2.8 billion in super.