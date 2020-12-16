‘MIND BLOWN’: Gympie pizza cutter is fastest in Aus, NZ

This Gympie 20-year-old has taken out the title of fastest pizza cutter in Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Kristen Camp

BEATING the national record and taking out first placing in Domino's cutting competition, 20-year-old Gympie store manager Jessie Hoger has been crowned the best pizza cutter across two countries.

The competition involved cutting two pizzas, boxing them up and putting them into the delivery satchels with the docket visible as fast as possible.

Miss Hoger said she had been working at Dominos for five years and it had taken her three years to get her 'cut time' this fast.

video-1608078296: Video of fastest pizza cutter in Australia and New Zealand cutting two pizzas in record time of 12.20 seconds. Gympie Domino's

When Domino's announced the competition, Miss Hoger said her workmates encouraged her to enter.

"So I cut my two pizzas, I double flipped them so you usually do one at a time; I did two at a time," Miss Hoger said.

"Everyone was entering times from all over Australia and New Zealand and it was the fastest time that had the most accurate cuts."

After a few attempts, Miss Hoger achieved a record time of 12.20 seconds, beating the previous record of 12.61.

"We sent it away and I came in first with 12.20, then there was a 12.69 and a 12.89 so I had a solid half a second lead which was pretty good."

Being a competitive person, Miss Hoger said she was happy when she found out and proud of her efforts.

"Going from 47 seconds to cut two pizzas on my very first cut time to being the fastest in Australia - I was pretty proud of myself," she said.

Miss Hoger said her parents were "proud" and "mind blown".

"They say, that's some serious bragging rights there," she said.

Miss Hoger said she has built her cutting skills up through battles with workmates over a special fastest cutters badge.

"[The badge] gets passed around to the fastest and you can challenge people for the badge," she said.

"Our franchisees have put all these incentives in place where we get cool shirts with badges and white badges that say 2000 safe deliveries."

Competitions between staff and countries are what Domino's business is built on and Miss Hoger loves that about the company.

"[I'm] definitely the one that wants to be the best at everything all the time," she said.

"I love to be the fastest and to just build the young people around me."