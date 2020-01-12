Menu
Draglines at the Curragh coal mine in Queensland's Bowen Basin, 08/2003.
Mine worker dies after being trapped inside machinery

vanessa jarrett
vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
12th Jan 2020 7:11 PM | Updated: 8:00 PM
UPDATE 7.40PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service have confirmed the worker has died following a mining accident at Blackwater's Curragh coal mine.

An age could not be disclosed at this time.

7.20PM: A MINE worker has critical injuries after they were reportedly trapped in machinery at Curragh coal mine near Blackwater.

Paramedics were called to Blackwater Cooroorah Rd just after 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at 4.26pm and as of 7.30pm on Sunday night were still on scene.

It could not be confirmed the status of the injured person.

