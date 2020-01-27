Menu
Mission to recover miner Cameron Goss begins soon

by HELEN KEMPTON
27th Jan 2020 1:20 PM
SPECIALIST mine rescue personnel and equipment is arriving at Henty Gold Mine ready to start a recovery mission to retrieve a miner, presumed dead, deep underground.

PYBAR Mining Services said recovery activity continues to be the focus at the mine, about 30 minutes north of Queenstown on Tasmania's west coast, following what is understood to be a road collapse and rock fall last Thursday morning.

The incident happened 700m underground three hours before Queenstown father of two Cameron Goss was due to finish his shift loading trucks with ore.

Mr Goss was reported missing by co-workers at 4am after he failed to arrive to complete his next load.

Three-dimensional technology sent down to capture the scene showed the loader being driven by Mr Goss in a hole and crushed by rocks.

"Specialist personnel and equipment is either on site or being mobilised to site at present. Once the recovery has been completed the incident will be fully investigated," a company spokesman said today.

