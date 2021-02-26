Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Councillors voted to move the alleged misconduct complaint investigation to the Ministers office. Photo/Tristan Evert.
Councillors voted to move the alleged misconduct complaint investigation to the Ministers office. Photo/Tristan Evert.
Council News

Minister, council in conflict over how to handle complaint

Holly Cormack
26th Feb 2021 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An investigation into the alleged inappropriate misconduct of a South Burnett councillor has again been referred to the Minister for local government Steven Miles after six of seven councillors declared a conflict of interest.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

According to a spokeswoman from the Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, there has been a misunderstanding by the council regarding the minister's ability to resolve the current impasse, adding Mr Miles may only offer advice and cannot intervene.

"Council has a number of options open to it to progress with the matter," she said.

"These options include, where appropriate, a non-conflicted councillor allowing those councillors with conflicts of interest to participate and decide the matter.

"Additionally, the matter could be delegated to a Mayor, a Standing Committee or a chairperson of a Standing Committee.

"There is no power under the legislation for the Minister to make a decision about a councillor's conduct."

Councillors Danita Potter, Gavin Jones and Roz Frohloff all declared conflicts of interest due to being a party to a complaint and petition regarding the alleged inappropriate councillor conduct complaint investigation.

Councillor Kathy Duff and Mayor Brett Otto both declared conflicts of interest in the matter due to previous complaints lodged against them by the same complainant.

Councillor Scott Henschen identified himself as the subject of the investigation and therefore ineligible to vote on the matter.

The council did not discuss any details relating to the nature of the allegations.

"Regrettably the department hasn't formally replied to our request from the last meeting, so we're in a position where we need to go through this process again," CEO Mark Pitt said.

"What we recommend is that all councillors stay in the room as we deal with this matter procedurally and we will re-submit the recommendation of resolution."

The motion was moved unanimously.

Follow the South Burnett Times on Instagram @SouthBurnettTimes and Twitter @sthburnetttimes.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

councillor misconduct minister for local government south burnett regional council steven miles
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VISION: Burnett man, impaled by rusty rod, flown to hospital

        Premium Content VISION: Burnett man, impaled by rusty rod, flown to hospital

        News A man in his 60s was flown to hospital to have a rusty metal rod removed fro his leg after he tripped and was impaled by it. SEE THE VIDEO HERE:

        South Burnett’s most shocking court cases so far in 2021

        Premium Content South Burnett’s most shocking court cases so far in 2021

        Crime South Burnett courts have already dealt with some shocking cases this year...

        Landmark $440m settlement for 2011 flood victims

        Premium Content Landmark $440m settlement for 2011 flood victims

        News Queensland flood victims seeking compensation have reached a major milestone

        Repeat youth offenders targeted with ‘suite of initiatives'

        Premium Content Repeat youth offenders targeted with ‘suite of initiatives'

        Crime Commissioner: ‘suite of initiatives’ used to target youth crime