Minister delivers grants to give projects a booster

MORE than $28,000 will be invested in the Murgon community across different projects.

Wide Bay federal member Llew O’Brien visited the four different community groups to award them their share of the round five of the Stronger Communities Program.

Murgon Rotary Club received $12,500 to install an aerator in the ponds at Murgon to improve the fish habitat and reduce the number of mosquitoes in the area.

This will help the environment, improve the water quality and make the area more appealing for visitors.

Murgon Rotary Club president Heath Sander said the welcomed funding would help to alleviate a long term problem in the community.

“People who live in the houses behind the pond have been complaining about the smell for a long time,” Mr Sander said.

“It wasn’t originally a rotary project, but we have taken it on.

“We will be installing a three metre fountain with the funds among other things to help aerate the pond.

“Our budget is $24,900 so the grant will make up half of the total.”

Ted Klohs Park where the Murgon Rotary Club will add in a aerator system with the grant money.

Despite obtaining the funding, Mr Sander said they had to push back on the completion date due to external reasons.

“Ergon hasn’t finalised the extension, so I have asked for a two month extension,” he said.

“However, once it is finished these new features at the pond will be great for the community.

“It will help with water flow, make it more attractive and aerate the odours.”

A further $6795 was given to the Murgon Men’s Shed for essential first aid equipment and new tools at the shed.

A life saving defibrillator will be purchased which will be available to shed members and the community to use in case of a medical emergency.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien with Murgon Men's Shed president Dave Mollenhauer and secretary Allen Mitchell. Photo: Laura Blackmore

The funds would also be used to purchase machinery to help the shed process used timber.

Graham House Community Centre also received $4574and help keep the community gardens growing vegetables that are available free of charge to people and available for community catering.

The community garden also provides a tranquil outdoor area where people can relax and enjoy a calm and peaceful space.

A grant of $5000 also went towards extending an electrical connection to the Museum Barn at the Queensland Dairy and Heritage Museum.