Minister says Trad drama was ‘isolated’

The Queensland Education Minister has responded to findings in corruption investigations, saying the department must “follow processes and protocols”.

The Queensland Education Minister has responded to findings in corruption investigations, saying the department must “follow processes and protocols”.

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace has responded to being cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation into her department's handling of the appointment of a Brisbane high school principal.

This comes on the back of yesterday's Crime and Corruption Commission's finding that also cleared former Queensland deputy premier Jackie Trad of corruption and misconduct.

Ms Grace said while the CCC report did clear her name, it also uncovered "concerning and disappointing" actions by a small number of people working within the education department.

A statement released with the report on Thursday by CCC chairman Alan MacSporran said all Queenslanders and public sector employees should be concerned with the findings.

Queensland Labor MP Jackie Trad during a press conference at Parliament House. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Kapernick

The report highlighted poor or no record keeping and inappropriate meetings with candidates.

"Let this be a lesson to all: the expectation is that all offices of my department will always follow the proper processes and protocols in place," Ms Grace said.

The matter has now been turned over to the Public Service Commission for further consideration and Ms Grace said her department would co-operate fully with their investigation.

Ms Grace said she believed the appointment of Kirsten Ferdinand as executive principal of the new Inner City South State Secondary College Principal, after an expert panel had already selected Tracey Cook to fill the role, was an isolated incident.

"We have had 350 principals appointed in the past 12 months and I have had no indication processes and protocols were not followed incorrectly with those appointments," she said.

Originally published as Minister says Trad drama was 'isolated'