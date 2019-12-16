Minister signs off on termination of top health boss

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles has ratified the dismissal of a hospital service chief executive Adrian Pennington.

QUEENSLAND Health Minister Steven Miles has signed off on the dismissal of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington.

The Wide Bay HHS board chair Peta Jamieson sent an email to staff in late September, advising she had terminated Mr Pennington "effective immediately" from the $450,000-a-year job.

But Mr Pennington, who had served in the role for more than seven years, continued to be paid and to have access to a publicly-funded car, while Mr Miles awaited advice from Crown Law on the dismissal.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board chair Peta Jamieson with her terminated chief executive Adrian Pennington in happier times.

The Health Minister had to sign off on the sacking for it to be ratified.

A spokeswoman for Mr Miles said that after considering legal advice and material provided by the board, and following the "appropriate" processes, the minister had approved Ms Jamieson's decision to terminate Mr Pennington's employment.

Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment executive director Debbie Carroll, who has acted in the WBHHS chief executive role for the past two and a half months, will remain at the helm while a recruitment process is undertaken.

Tensions between Ms Jamieson and Mr Pennington had been high since a Facebook post he wrote "amid a mental health crisis" in July, which included criticism of the board chair. It was later removed.

The crisis followed relationship issues, the pending death of a close colleague, and workplace pressures.

Two WBHHS board members Joy Jensen and George Plint both resigned in the wake of Mr Pennington's dismissal.