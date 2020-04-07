Miracle cop returns to work after near-death experience

Constable Peter McAulay has returned to work at Goodna Police Station after an 18-month recovery.

Constable Peter McAulay has returned to work at Goodna Police Station after an 18-month recovery.

ON SEPTEMBER 27, 2018, Constable Peter McAulay of Goodna Police went to work not knowing it would be a day that changed his life.

He was hit by a stolen Volvo at about 5am on Brisbane Rd, Booval, while attempting to lay road spikes and was dragged about 20 metres down the road.

He was left in an induced coma with horrific injuries - when he woke he was unable to walk.

In the 18 months that followed, Const McAulay has had to rebuild his life and today was finally able to return to work.

We welcome back to work constable Peter McAulay after 18 months away. Posted by Queensland Police Service on Sunday, April 5, 2020

He said he was stoked for his return as it had been his main goal since the incident.

"(I've) been looking forward to this moment for the last 18 months," he said.

He acknowledged that it hadn't been an easy road to recovery

Peter McAulay at his charity golf day in December 2018. Cordell Richardson

"I was bedridden for the first couple of months and then in a wheelchair and on crutches, so I had to go through all those processes and all the rehabilitation."

He said his colleague had shown mateship and great support in the past 18 months as he tried to get back on his feet.

"Having someone in your corner, fighting for you and having your back's bloody worth its weight in gold," Const McAulay said.

Senior Sergeant Greg Shaw said the team was eager to have him back.

Senior Sergeant Greg Shaw welcomed him back.

"We've looked forward to this day for a long time and we got our mate back," Sen Sgt Shaw said

"In the early days we didn't even think that would be a possibility.

"His commitment to the recover process, you know, every time you went in to visit him in the hospital, he was already pushing the boundaries, especially for his knee, doing all the exercises."

As someone who spent a lot of time at home during his recovery, Const McAulay had advice in handling isolation during the current health crisis.

Const McAulay said he had been isolated during his recovery and was stoked to get back to work.

"That was my life for the last year and a half," he said.

"Find new hobbies, set new goals - just try and create your own purpose in your life, even though everything's been turned upside down on its head at the moment."

More than a week ago, the Queensland Attorney-General won an appeal to increase the sentence of one of the teenagers jailed for running down Const McAulay.