Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Miracle in face of flood as missing student found alive

by Jeremy Pierce
17th Feb 2020 12:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHINESE student who went missing on a bush walk at the height of last week's floods has miraculously been found alive.

Yang Chen disappeared on a walk with a friend in Tallebudgera Valley last Wednesday, with several searches called off due to bad weather.

However, after five nights in the elements, the 26-year-old, who attends Bond University on the Gold Coast, has been found alive.

 

Yang Chen, 26, has been found alive five days after going missing at the height of the Gold Coast floods. Picture: Supplied
Yang Chen, 26, has been found alive five days after going missing at the height of the Gold Coast floods. Picture: Supplied

 

Ms Chen had been hiking with her friend near Gorge Falls when he noticed she was no longer behind him and raised the alarm with other walkers in the area.

However, they could find no trace of her and she was reported missing.

Police divers had joined the search on Monday morning.

Ambulance units are on their way to Tallebudgera Valley after receiving a call from the water police search team.

Ms Chen is reportedly alive and conscious, 'but not well'.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks floods gold coast missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RESULTS: Kingaroy Clay Target Club’s two day shoot

        premium_icon RESULTS: Kingaroy Clay Target Club’s two day shoot

        Cricket Over 86 competitors from around the state took part in the Kingaroy Clay Target Club’s annual two-day shoot over the weekend.

        • 17th Feb 2020 12:43 PM
        VIDEO: Charred remains of home destroyed in mystery fire

        premium_icon VIDEO: Charred remains of home destroyed in mystery fire

        News Authorities declare house fire a crime scene.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        The farmers who didn’t benefit from the rain

        premium_icon The farmers who didn’t benefit from the rain

        Rural Rain comes too late for Granite Belt farmers