MISSING: Police appeal for assistance to find Benarkin teen

Dominic Elsome
17th Mar 2021 12:00 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 16-year-old boy reported missing from the South Burnett.

The boy was last seen leaving a Steven Street home in Benarkin on Sunday afternoon, March 14.

Police and family hold concern for his welfare as the behaviour is out of character.

He is described as caucasian, around 170cm in height, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100508060.

South Burnett

