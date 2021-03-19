MISSING: Police search for missing 59-year-old near Kilkivan

Police have commenced a search and rescue operation to help locate a 59-year-old man reported missing from Everton Park since Sunday (March 14).

The man was last seen leaving a Stellmach Street residence around 8am last Sunday in a 2011 Toyota Landcruiser, which has since been located (yesterday) west of Kilkivan.

A land and air search of nearby bushland is currently underway.

Police have commenced a search and rescue operation to help locate a 59-year-old man reported missing from Everton Park since Sunday (March 14). Photo/QPS.

Police and family hold concern for the man's welfare as this behaviour is out of character and he has not been heard from since.

The man is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall, is of a solid build with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a red shirt, white thongs and a tanned hat.

Anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of the man or the four-wheel-drive he was in is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.