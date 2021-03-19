Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

MISSING: Police search for missing 59-year-old near Kilkivan

Dominic Elsome
19th Mar 2021 10:00 AM

Police have commenced a search and rescue operation to help locate a 59-year-old man reported missing from Everton Park since Sunday (March 14).

The man was last seen leaving a Stellmach Street residence around 8am last Sunday in a 2011 Toyota Landcruiser, which has since been located (yesterday) west of Kilkivan.

A land and air search of nearby bushland is currently underway.

Police have commenced a search and rescue operation to help locate a 59-year-old man reported missing from Everton Park since Sunday (March 14). Photo/QPS.
Police have commenced a search and rescue operation to help locate a 59-year-old man reported missing from Everton Park since Sunday (March 14). Photo/QPS.

 

Police and family hold concern for the man's welfare as this behaviour is out of character and he has not been heard from since.

The man is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall, is of a solid build with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a red shirt, white thongs and a tanned hat.

Anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of the man or the four-wheel-drive he was in is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

kilkivan missing man missing man kilkivan missing man south burnett
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police car rammed as cops pursue man for alleged burglary

        Premium Content Police car rammed as cops pursue man for alleged burglary

        Crime Police are searching for a man who rammed a cop car after officers attempted to intercept his vehicle in relation to an alleged burglary. DETAILS:

        Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Premium Content Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Politics Premier calls on PM to extend JobKeeper to entire tourism industry

        FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Friday.

        She took a nap and never woke up: town's purple tribute

        Premium Content She took a nap and never woke up: town's purple tribute

        News She took a nap and never woke up, family are fighting for answers