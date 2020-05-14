Menu
40-year-old Angela Pearce and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were last seen in Crows Nest.
Qld Police
MISSING: Urgent appeal to find missing mum and daughter

14th May 2020 6:39 AM

TOOWOOMBA police are appealing for urgent public assistance to locate 40-year-old Angela Pearce and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was at a Crows Nest home around 11:30am Tuesday (May 12).

Police hold concern for their safety and wellbeing.

The child is described as of Asian appearance, with curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and pink winter onesie with a zippered front.

Angela is Taiwanese, with long black hair, brown eyes and of a slim build. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with white writing on the front, black tights, with a pink scrunchie in her hair.

Anyone with any information in relation to their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

