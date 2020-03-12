Menu
The wedding ring found at Litchfield National Park.
The wedding ring found at Litchfield National Park.
Missing wedding ring found at national park

11th Mar 2020 6:20 PM | Updated: 12th Mar 2020 2:03 PM
HAVE you been to Litchfield National Park, had a wonderful time in the water only to discover on the drive home that you lost your wedding ring?

Well, there's a chance NT Parks and Wildlife have found it.

A men's wedding ring was discovered in the water between Buley Rockhole and Florence Falls a couple of weeks ago. It's got an engraving on the inside.

Now, the NT Parks and Wildlife team is looking for its owner.

If you're missing a silver, man's wedding ring, get in touch with NT Parks and Wildlife through their Facebook page and let them know what the engraving is and they'll let you know if it's yours.

