Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 78-year-old woman who went missing near Blackall on Wednesday has been found deceased.
A 78-year-old woman who went missing near Blackall on Wednesday has been found deceased. Kevin Farmer
Breaking

Missing woman found dead in bushland

Ellen Ransley
by
19th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MURIEL Macdonald, the 78-year-old who went missing near Blackall late last week, has been found deceased. 

Queensland Police Services confirmed they had found the woman deceased in bushland, and that a report would be prepared for the coroner. 

Police thanked local residents and everyone who had assisted in the search for the 78-year-old. 

Mrs MacDonald was last sen by family at a Ravensbourne Road property, spanning more than 3,200 hectares on Wednesday afternoon. 

Police and family held initial concerns for her wellbeing as she suffers from a medical condition. 

The search for Mrs MacDonald involved more than 20 people, including State Emergency Services volunteers, government agencies, police and local residents. 

blackall death missing police state emergency service

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

        premium_icon READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

        News Weekend rainfall created plenty of special moment across the region, and residents captured them in some fantastic photographs

        Snake bite: Deputy pays tribute to ‘kind, generous’ husband

        premium_icon Snake bite: Deputy pays tribute to ‘kind, generous’ husband

        News ON SATURDAY morning in the Princess Alexandra Hospital, Toowoomba’s Roger Taylor...

        Rural teens gambling with lives on roads

        premium_icon Rural teens gambling with lives on roads

        News “Offering to pick up your children is one option parents should consider.

        7 Businesses worth the investment in Kingaroy

        premium_icon 7 Businesses worth the investment in Kingaroy

        News If you’ve been saving up and waiting for the right opportunity to come up, we’ve...