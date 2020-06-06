Menu
MISSING: Leanne Edwards was seen leaving a residence on Robson Street in Kilcoy around 3.30pm on Thursday, June 4. Photo: Police Media
MISSING: Woman last seen June 4 in Kilcoy

Madeline Grace
6th Jun 2020 10:30 AM

POLICE are working to find a 39-year-old woman reported missing from Kilcoy.

Leanne Edwards was seen leaving a residence on Robson Street around 3.30pm on Thursday, June 4.

She was last seen several hours later walking along Kilcoy-Esk Road, around 7pm.

Police and family hold concern for her wellbeing as she has a medical condition which requires medication. Her disappearance is also out of character.

Leanne is described as caucasian in appearance, around 170cm tall with shoulder length brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a khaki green jacket, and carrying a small back pack.

Police are appealing to Leanne, or anyone who knows her whereabouts, to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

