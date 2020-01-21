Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Amanda Wyatt was reported missing on December 3.
Amanda Wyatt was reported missing on December 3.
News

WHERE IS AMANDA? Police need help to find missing woman

Zachary O'Brien
Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
21st Jan 2020 2:46 PM | Updated: 6:56 PM

POLICE are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance to help locate a 34 year-old woman reported missing on Tuesday, December 3.

Amanda Wyatt was last seen at Stuart Russel St, Mundubbera, around 5pm on Thursday October 3.

She is known to frequent public transport and it is understood she was attempting to travel to Bundaberg at the time.

Police and Amanda's family hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

She is described as caucasian, around 170cm, large build with brown hair and green eyes.

Anybody with information in relation to Amanda's whereabouts is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444, or via the online form and quote reference number QP1902412643.

amanda wyatt missing police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New storm warning issued for southeast Queensland

        New storm warning issued for southeast Queensland

        Weather Multiple fast-moving storms, including two 'very dangerous' systems, have swept across southeast Queensland leaving more than 18,000 homes without power.

        SWIPE LEFT: Why country singles are on struggle street

        premium_icon SWIPE LEFT: Why country singles are on struggle street

        Dating An avid South Burnett Tinder user weighs in on how the app has changed the dating...

        Cash stolen from elderly woman at hospital

        premium_icon Cash stolen from elderly woman at hospital

        Crime A large sum of money was stolen from an elderly woman’s personal belongings at a...

        HIGH ALERT: BOM forecasts severe weather for Burnett

        HIGH ALERT: BOM forecasts severe weather for Burnett

        Weather Numerous parts of the Burnett to be affected by extreme weather conditions.