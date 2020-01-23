Mitchell Roth Relay returns to Burnett region

The Gayndah pool will welcome back the Mitchell Ross Mercantile Relay with 13 teams already nominated. (Picture: Contributed).

The Gayndah pool will welcome back the Mitchell Ross Mercantile Relay with 13 teams already nominated. (Picture: Contributed).

ONE of Gayndah’s favourite aquatic events will be making a splash this Australia Day as the Gayndah pool welcomes back the Mitchell Roth Mercantile Relay.

In memory of Mitchell Roth, the relay will have teams of four complete four laps by any means possible, with all proceeds split between LifeFlight and the swim club.

There are no rules regarding how teams complete the laps and in the past there have been kayaks, inflatable thongs and everything in between.

HiTide Swim School manager Amy Golchert said despite have a few years off, the event is set to be a big day.

“The event started back in 2009 and since 2014 hasn’t happened,” Golchert said.

“We are looking to get the ball rolling again and have already raised $1000 this year,” she said.

“It’s a really fun, family friendly day and it’s for a good cause.”

Heats and finals will be run with teams setting their own time and the nearest team to their time wins.

Fancy dress is encouraged, with a prize for best dressed as well as a money board raffle throughout the day and a dash for cash to decide Gayndah's fastest swimmer.

With 13 teams already nominated, don’t miss your chance to raise some money for a good cause and possibly be crowned Gayndah’s fastest swimmer.

For more information visit HiTide Swim School or call Amy on 0429 626 494.