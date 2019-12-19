Model’s ‘hoes’ apology slammed in online stoush

Up-and-coming fashion designers Ashleigh Vallis and Amber Thais have called out model Charlie Robertson for cyber-bullying.

An online stoush erupted after Robertson labelled the Summi Summi and COCOWILLOW designer mums 'hoes' in an Instagram story as she filmed the pair from a Brisbane hotel room as they took photographs of each other by the pool.

Brisbane model Charlie Robertson is the face of Bras N Things.

The word 'hoe' is used in a derogatory sense to demean women, inferring they are promiscuous.

"I unreservedly apologise for the insensitive comments recently made public on my story," Robertson told Confidential. "I really meant no ill will and in a time where women should be supporting other women, my actions were completely out of character and inappropriate. I have been inundated with shocking direct messages which has opened my eyes to the dangers of social media. I very much regret my actions."

Instagram stories from Summi Summi and Coco Willow after model Charlie Robertson called them 'hoes' on social media.

Despite issuing an apology statement to Confidential, neither Vallis nor Thais had heard from Robertson at the time of print.

"We have had no personal or direct contact with Charlie so I find this 'apology' bizarre," Vallis told Confidential from her home in Yamba. "I personally think it is quite weak and insincere. She hasn't apologised to us at all really, she has written a weak statement under the advisement of her agency. I find it insulting. Our philosophy is to raise women up and not shame them and I strongly believe this incident should not be swept under the rug."

The pair accused Robertson of shaming them.

Robertson's Instagram stories, three in total, were subsequently deleted but not before a mutual follower notified Thais that they had been called "hoes" and other offensive comments.

"Was this really necessary?" Thais wrote on Instagram in response. "We are 2 mothers trying to do our bit and grow our small businesses and supporting each other. Why not support other women rather than bring them down."

And another response.

Later, Thais shared a snap of the pair wearing Summi Summi bodysuits.

"I am so glad I captured this picture of us 'hoes', this is us unfiltered, unwashed hair, no makeup, just doing what we came to do at 6am," Newcastle-based Thais wrote.

"We both have insecurities with being in front of the camera but we push through because we want to succeed.

"The attempt to publicly humiliate us and belittle us as woman has only made us more determined. The amount of support we have received is overwhelming and it's so amazing to know kindness always wins."

And more …