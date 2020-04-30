Model's ‘real’ lockdown bikini body

Australian model Tegan Martin has been praised after getting candid about how lockdown has changed her perspective on her body.

The former Miss Universe Australia took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing in a swimsuit by a pool.

In the caption, Martin wrote how she had been using the spare time she has to go through old photos and changed her perspective on her cellulite after coming across the picture.

"I know that there are a lot of girls out there who feel insecure about cellulite and stretch marks (myself included), but what better time to put things into perspective," she wrote.

"Amidst all the uncertainty we are facing, its time to take stock of what's really important and the cellulite on our (bums) simply isn't."

Martin's message was praised by her followers, who commented that they needed "more of you on Instagram".

"I'm glad you talked yourself out of that nonsense (that we all seem to drill into ourselves). "You look amazing, you are amazing," another person wrote.

"This is what true 'influencing' is - what a beautiful post. You are gorgeous," another added.

It's not the first time Martin has opened up about her body image.

Martin previously said she had a ‘borderline eating disorder’ when she first began modelling

During her 2017 appearance on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Martin revealed that she has a "borderline eating disorder" when she first began modelling.

While trying to break into the industry, Martin claimed she had tried out for Australia's Next Top Model only to find herself ruled out.

"I was too fat for Next Top Model. They just said, like, they made out like I was 'too commercial,'" she said.

When Martin began living overseas she began restricting what she ate as she had always been a "curvy" girl.

"I have always had curves like boobs and a bum … and that's why when I lived in Paris I had to, like, starve myself to work," she admitted.

"It is disgraceful but lucky I am out of that patch now."

For eating disorder support please contact The Butterfly Foundation on 1800 33 4673

