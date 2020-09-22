Moment Jai Arrow shaved off his mullet

Gold Coast rugby league star Jai Arrow has put in a huge hit - dropping his mullet to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Gold Coast Titans star Young Tonumaipea clipped Arrow's luscious locks for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave on Monday.

Jai Arrow previously had a mullet. Photo: Supplied.

Arrow, a Titans lock, said he braved the shave in honour of his mother Nicole Manson and in support of all Australians who faced blood cancer.

"It was a real shock when my mum was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma," the 25-year-old said.

Gold Coast Titans star Young Tonumaipea shaved Arrow’s luscious locks for the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave. Photo: Supplied.

"She has now finished up her treatment and is healthy, but I know that sadly isn't the case for a lot of other people.

"I didn't think twice about throwing my hand up to help. My head definitely feels different without a mullet but I hope I can now run faster."

Before Arrow jets off to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2021, he is keen to raise more than $5000 for the charity.

“My head definitely feels different without a mullet but I hope I can now run faster,” Arrow said. Photo: Supplied.

"I have raised around $3800 so far and I am keen to raise as much as I can and make a difference," he said.

Leukaemia Foundation general manager of supporters Rachael Lance said the money would go towards patient support programs and research.

To donate head to https://bit.ly/3mFEyQv

