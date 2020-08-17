Monday Buzz: Why the NRL must follow lead of AFL

Every team in the NRL would be thrilled to get their hands on Melbourne Storm star Josh Addo-Carr, but it's down to a two horse race to secure The Fox's signature.

Read about that, the NRL's crackdown on the crusher tackle, and the irresponsible comments by a league legend in Buzz's weekend wrap. Plus, why the NRL must follow in the AFL's lead on COVID-19 punishment breaches.

Shaun Johnson and Kevin Proctor argue over the alleged bite.



HIGHLIGHT

The spectacular form of Cronulla Sharks playmaker Shaun Johnson. We all know he's a great player but he's never performed so consistently in the NRL.

LOWLIGHT

Kevin Proctor ruining his 250th game celebration by allegedly biting Kiwi Test teammate Shaun Johnson. It might have been out if character but it looked shocking and he needs to be heavily punished at the judiciary. Good on the bunker for acting on it.

LOWLIGHT II

Irresponsible remarks from rugby league legend Gorden Tallis in declaring on Triple M that he would have bitten Shaun Johnson harder if he was in the same position as Kevin Proctor. It sets a terrible example for youngsters in junior footy on Saturday mornings.

Everlast has dumped Jeff Horn in favour of Tim Tszyu. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

SHOOSH I

One of the reasons there is so much agro between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu in the build-up to their August 26 super fight is that Horn's lucrative and long-time sponsor Everlast has dumped him and has jumped on board with Tszyu for this bout.

SHOOSH II

The NRL is about to introduce a long overdue crackdown on the crusher tackle after a sharp rise this year in incidents. Offenders for the reminder of the season won't get off as lightly as they have in the past.

Josh Addo-Carr will likely be at the Tigers or the Bulldogs next season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SHOOSH III

The future of Melbourne Storm's Origin and Kangaroos winger Josh Addo-Carr will be sorted out in the next couple of weeks. It looks a two-horse race between the two sides that played yesterday - the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Wests Tigers.

SPOTTED

Some heavy hitters in the corporate suites at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night - Foxtel boss Patrick Delany, commission chairman Peter V'landys, St George Illawarra tragic Graham Richardson and comedian Vince Sorrenti.

360 VIEW

TIME THE NRL FOLLOWED THE AFL

The NRL has led the way over rival codes in sporting administration during coronavirus.

Commission chairman Peter V'landys got rugby league back on May 28, well before the AFL, soccer and rugby union.

However the AFL is now showing the way in dealing with COVID-19 issues and breaches in biosecurity protocols.

It’s time Peter V’landys and the NRL followed the lead of the AFL on COVID-19 punishment breaches. Picture: Nikki Short

Collingwood was fined $50,000 (half of it suspended) when coach Nathan Buckley broke rules by having a game of tennis with three other people.

In comparison, Wayne Bennett got $20,000 for having a meal in a restaurant where there were 60 other diners.

On Saturday, the Swans copped $50,000 and youngster Elijah Taylor was banned for the rest of the season. His partner entered the Sydney Swans' accommodation in Western Australia when not authorised to do so.

In comparison, St George Illawarra forward Paul Vaughan snuck into a café and got a $10,000 fine. He can play again next weekend.

Tevita Pangai has at least been fined $30,000 and been kicked out of the Broncos bubble for alleged multiple biosecurity breaches.

The NRL needs to follow the AFL's lead.

Every player should now be punished as heavily as Pangai Jr.