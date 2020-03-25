Menu
GENERIC IMAGE: South Burnett police officers have located dangerous drugs within two separate local residences. Picture: Supplied
News

Mondure and Tingoora men charged with drug possession

Kate McCormack
25th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
THANKS to the diligent work of police officers from Wondai, Murgon and Cherbourg stations alleged drug offenders across the South Burnett continue to be caught out and reprimanded by the law.

A 35-year-old Mondure man will face court next month after police allegedly located dangerous drugs on the property.

At about 8.15am on March 17, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Kawl Kawl Road in Mondure.

He will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court April 15.

On the same day at about 10.30am, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Chinchilla Wondai Road, Tingoora.
Police allegedly located dangerous drugs and items used in connection with dangerous drugs. A 46-year-old Tingoora man was charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possess utensils or pipes for use.
He will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on April 7.

South Burnett

