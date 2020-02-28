Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A monster two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.
A monster two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.
Environment

Monster bull shark pulled from Coast canal system

Matty Holdsworth
28th Feb 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MONSTER two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.

A photo of the shark, shared on social media by the Twin Waters Residents Association, showed the 2.16m beast, believed to be reeled in by Rob Johnston.

Mr Johnston posted a photo in the comments and said the shark was released back into the lake as it is illegal to kill a bull shark of that size.

A monster two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.
A monster two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.

Experienced Coast shark expert Tony Isaacson has long spoke of the threat that sharks pose to canal systems, often where children swim unaware.

He has previously told the Sunshine Coast Daily they're found lurking in Kawana Waters, Twin Waters, Parrearra Lake and Currimundi Lake.

National Geographic say bull sharks can grow up to 3.3 metres long and are listed as "aggressive" sharks.

Community Newsletter SignUp
bull shark editors picks sunshien coast sunshine coast environment twin waters
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Q and A: Athlete reveals best spot to unwind in Burnett

        premium_icon Q and A: Athlete reveals best spot to unwind in Burnett

        Local Faces This week’s Q&A guest is Kingaroy ultra-marathon runner, Deon McLean.

        • 28th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        Blackbutt-Yarraman returns to South Burnett rugby league

        premium_icon Blackbutt-Yarraman returns to South Burnett rugby league

        Rugby League After failing to field a rugby league team in seven years, Blackbutt are back in...

        • 28th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        Five things to do this weekend

        premium_icon Five things to do this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? Well don’t stress because we’ve got you...

        • 28th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        From Kingaroy boxer to world title contender

        premium_icon From Kingaroy boxer to world title contender

        Boxing Professional boxer Liam Wilson wants the South Burnett to get behind him as he...