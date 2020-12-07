Monto Driver Reviver recognised for lifesaving contribution

PROVIDING a welcoming space for weary travellers to pull over for a coffee and a chat, volunteers at the Monto Driver Reviver have been awarded a commemorative plaque from the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) in recognition of 25 years of their life saving service.

Assistant Regional Roads Minister Bruce Saunders said the commitment of volunteers, such as Stan Mason and Ken and Jan Hutson, to reduce driver fatigue and help Queenslanders reach their destination safely was outstanding.

“I thank our hardworking volunteers for their dedication in keeping this initiative alive in Queensland communities, benefiting drivers, their families and other road users,“ Mr Saunders said.

“Offering a hot drink and cheery conversation, volunteers provide a welcoming and potentially lifesaving service for drivers and their families to help break up their drive.”

“Sadly, fatigue is a serious cause of road crashes, so it is important to stop when feeling tired.“

Mr Saunders said most Driver Reviver sites across Queensland would be open over the upcoming school holiday period.

“The message is simple: Stop, Revive and Survive,“ he said.

“If you are planning a long trip, allow for some extra travel time to pull over at one of our Driver Reviver sites, and let us help you get to your destination safely.“

Mrs Huston said the volunteers are “grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community” and help continue this great program in Monto.

The Queensland Driver Reviver program is co-ordinated by TMR as part of the national program sponsored by the Toll Group, The Arnott’s Foundation, Bushells Tea and Coffee and Sunshine Sugar.

Anyone interested in volunteering at a Driver Reviver site is encouraged to call (07) 4617 7413.

For more information and a list of all Driver Reviver sites, visit www.qld.gov.au/transport/safety/holiday-travel/stops/reviver.