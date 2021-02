A Monto man was rushed to hospital after sustaining a snake bite to the leg. File Photo.

A Monto man was rushed to hospital after sustaining a snake bite to the leg last night.

According to a QAS spokesman, paramedics were tasked to Cania Road after the man was bitten on the lower leg at 9.12pm last night.

He was transported to Monto hospital in a stable condition.

