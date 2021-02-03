Menu
A Mulgildie man has landed himself with a day in court after a police search found drugs in his rural home.

Crime

Monto police search uncovers drugs, pipe in rural town

Dominic Elsome
3rd Feb 2021 3:30 PM
A Mulgildie man has landed himself with a day in court after a police search found drugs in his rural home.

On the 29th of January 2021 Monto Police executed a search warrant on a property along Abercorn Road, Mulgildie.

Police seized less than 2gr of cannabis and one pipe used to smoke a dangerous drug.

A 37-year-old male person from Mulgildie was charged with possessing a dangerous drug and a utensil.

The male person was subsequently issued a notice to appear to appear in the Biloela Magistrates Court on the 10th of February 2021.

