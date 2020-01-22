Monto scores big in community funding

Monto Bowls Club will install airconditioning with the grant money.

MONTO has scored big in the 2019 Gambling Community Benefit Fund, receiving a combined amount just shy of $40,000.

Monto Bowls Club was successful in securing $33,299.

They have big plans to install new airconditioning.

Roger Stubbs has been involved with the Monto Bowls Club for more than 12 years and was instrumental in securing the grant.

He said he received the good news via text message.

“It was really exciting,” Mr Stubbs said.

“We will eventually use the money to put aircon in the clubhouse, bar and function area.”

He said insects were an issue for the club.

“One of the bigger problems we have down there, because of where it is situated near the creek, is all of the insects,” he said.

“To keep the area nice and cool during a function night we’ve got to have everything opened up.

“But then we get all of these insects in and it’s nearly bad enough that you wanna pack up and leave.”

Mr Stubbs said Monto residents use the clubhouse and bar fairly regularly for a couple of functions a month.

“It’s going to make a huge difference,” he said.

“Airconditioning is a total luxury and we’re looking forward to it.”

“We got solar power first two years ago with another grant, and now that we have that we’re going to get airconditioning without using too much power and it being bad.”

The Monto Junior Soccer Club also received $6512.

With the extra cash they will be splurging on new combination goalposts.