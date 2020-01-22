Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Monto Bowls Club will install airconditioning with the grant money.
Monto Bowls Club will install airconditioning with the grant money.
Community

Monto scores big in community funding

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
22nd Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MONTO has scored big in the 2019 Gambling Community Benefit Fund, receiving a combined amount just shy of $40,000.

Monto Bowls Club was successful in securing $33,299.

They have big plans to install new airconditioning.

Roger Stubbs has been involved with the Monto Bowls Club for more than 12 years and was instrumental in securing the grant.

He said he received the good news via text message.

“It was really exciting,” Mr Stubbs said.

“We will eventually use the money to put aircon in the clubhouse, bar and function area.”

He said insects were an issue for the club.

“One of the bigger problems we have down there, because of where it is situated near the creek, is all of the insects,” he said.

“To keep the area nice and cool during a function night we’ve got to have everything opened up.

“But then we get all of these insects in and it’s nearly bad enough that you wanna pack up and leave.”

Mr Stubbs said Monto residents use the clubhouse and bar fairly regularly for a couple of functions a month.

“It’s going to make a huge difference,” he said.

“Airconditioning is a total luxury and we’re looking forward to it.”

“We got solar power first two years ago with another grant, and now that we have that we’re going to get airconditioning without using too much power and it being bad.”

The Monto Junior Soccer Club also received $6512.

With the extra cash they will be splurging on new combination goalposts.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COMMUNITY OUTCRY: We deserve a pool like Gympie’s

        premium_icon COMMUNITY OUTCRY: We deserve a pool like Gympie’s

        Council News Goomeri’s Toni Jeavons is launching a petition demanding action from council, which she claims should be called ‘Gympie Town Council’.

        Region’s health services unite to find solutions

        Region’s health services unite to find solutions

        Health HEALTH CHECK: The stakeholder group has been established to ensure the South...

        Kings Royal veterans offers insight into event

        premium_icon Kings Royal veterans offers insight into event

        Motor Sports Belinda Paynter and her family live and breathe motorsport and have been to every...

        Men’s Shed gets green light to build

        premium_icon Men’s Shed gets green light to build

        News Why councillors were eager to give this project the tick of approval.