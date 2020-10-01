Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are searching for a man who was driving this 2003 red Holden Commodore ute with Queensland registration 162 WHV in Moranbah on Wednesday night where another man, 47, was seriously assaulted.
Police are searching for a man who was driving this 2003 red Holden Commodore ute with Queensland registration 162 WHV in Moranbah on Wednesday night where another man, 47, was seriously assaulted.
Crime

Moranbah man flown to Mackay after serious assault

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
1st Oct 2020 6:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A RED Holden Commodore could be the key to solving a vicious assault that left a Moranbah man in hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives want to speak with the driver of a red ute investigators have seized after a Moranbah man, 47, was assaulted in the mining town.

Police tonight said initial investigations suggested the man, who is the owner of the ute, was assaulted before his attacker drove him to his home address on Mills Ave about 7pm Wednesday.

The man driving the ute then left the area.

Police seized the ute where a crime scene was declared.

Family members took the alleged assault victim to Moranbah Hospital last night from where he was flown to Mackay Base Hospital.

The ute has Queensland registration 162WHV.
The ute has Queensland registration 162WHV.

“Police are appealing for public assistance in relation to anyone who may have seen the man’s vehicle being driven along Mills Avenue (Wednesday) night,” police said.

“The vehicle is red, with a red-coloured hard tonneau cover and black mag wheels and has a loud exhaust.

“Police are also appealing for witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage who travelled along Mills Avenue between 6pm and 7.50pm to contact them.”

More stories:

16 crews’ mammoth effort wins battles against blazes

Adani protester facing four charges after ‘disrupting port’

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic and family violence, you should report it to police.

Support and counselling is available from the following agencies:

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732

mackay base hospital mackay crime moranbah police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: 10 acres lost in Nanango roadside vegetation blaze

        Premium Content PHOTOS: 10 acres lost in Nanango roadside vegetation blaze

        Breaking Multiple fire and emergency crews have worked to save a property after a grass fire erupted in South Nanango.

        First year Saint takes out Darling Downs best and fairest

        Premium Content First year Saint takes out Darling Downs best and fairest

        AFL In her first year of AFL, a South Burnett Saint has claimed the competitions top...

        Eight fire crews battling 10 acre Nanango vegetation fire

        Premium Content Eight fire crews battling 10 acre Nanango vegetation fire

        Breaking Several Fire and Emergency crews are trying to contain a vegetation fire in South...

        Burnett pubs ready to welcome back double the crowds

        Premium Content Burnett pubs ready to welcome back double the crowds

        News As of today double the amount of patrons are allowed back in Burnett pubs and...